Owaisi condemns alleged violence in Tripura

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned the alleged violence in Tripura and asked the Centre to immediately take action.

"We condemn violence against Muslims which is going on in the state of Tripura, Narendra Modi government should immediately take action. Save Tripura Muslims," tweeted Owaisi.

Meanwhile, Tripura Inspector General (IG) Law and Order In-Charge Saurabh Tripathi on Thursday said that fake photos and videos are being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements.

"Fake news and rumours are being spread in regard to yesterday's incident at Panisagar. No fire incident took place at any mosque. A case has been registered against the viral fake posts on social media platforms. Some anti-national and disturbing elements are spreading fake news in connection with the incident that took place at North Tripura district using Facebook and Twitter as mediums," he said.

Issuing a clarification on photos and videos of the mosque being torched, he said, " No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered".

"The videos and photos that are depicted in those fake posts have no links with the actual incident that happened in Tripura. Even these are not linked to any other incident that has taken place here in the state", he said.

In all the cases strict action will be taken as per the law, he added. Apart from that, Tripathi also appealed to the people to come forward and call out those who are spreading the rumours and help police identify the miscreants. "Whenever there is anything suspicious or seems to be disturbing for you, please do contact the nearest police station at the earliest", he added.

After reports circulated that a mosque was vandalised and several shops were set ablaze in the Chamtilla area in North Tripura district during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, said police on Wednesday.

Following violent clashes, Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people, was imposed in the Dharmanagar district of north Tripura on Wednesday.

The security arrangements have been tightened in North Tripura.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor