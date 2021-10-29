Oxford Bookstore opens entries for Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2022

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Oxford Bookstore has announced the seventh edition of Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize with jury members Shashi Tharoor, Kunal Basu, Shobhaa De, Priti Paul and Alka Pande.

Covers of titles by designers of Indian origin and published between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 can be submitted till November 15.

Instituted in March 2015, the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize year after year has gained traction as the most prestigious award in the book cover design industry. It is a first of its kind award for brilliance in book design, an endeavour by the iconic bookstore to recognize and encourage the extraordinary work of illustrators, designers and publishers across India.

The prize appreciates the importance of the balance of graphics and narrative, particularly in our increasingly visual age, believing that a book cover interprets and illustrates the ensuing text in crucial ways that contribute to its ultimate success.

Announcing the seventh edition of the Prize, Jury Member and Director ApeejaySurrendra Group, Priti Paul said: "Now in its 7th year, the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize - and its eminent Jury members - appreciate more than ever before, that the fine art of book cover design is a tricky one to master. In contemporary publishing, the cover is subjected to the same intense scrutiny as any consumer product. It must satisfy the demands of publisher, author and designer – not to mention the book buyer, a tall order, indeed.

"In today's fast evolving world, designers and illustrators play a vital role in helping a book become emblematic and create recall. Additionally, now more than ever before, they face the challenge of creating covers for a virtual world of readers, as well as for readers who frequent brick and mortar bookstores, two different disciplines. This is a growing area of artistic endeavour, and one which will play a vital role in the success of books now and into the future We at Oxford Bookstores, have, over the years, been pushing our boundaries to encourage excellence in book cover design, and the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize is, we believe a significant step in that direction."

Jury Chair Alka Pande said: "The Prize is a significant tool in enriching the creative process of making a book. Book cover designers are artists who create an alter world of expressions and interpretations in the form of book jackets. Book covers are now defining books, making them tangible on the shelves. They give a visual narrative of what transpires inside. Awards such as the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize inspire so many to be more and do more."

