Patna: Giriraj Singh, others pay tribute to Army officer who died in blast in J-K's Naushera sector

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday paid floral tribute to Army Officer Lt Rishi Kumar who lost his life in a mysterious blast that took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad also paid tribute to the martyr.

According to an official statement, Lt Rishi Kumar was a resident of Bihar.

On Saturday, a mysterious blast took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir in which two Army personnel were critically injured. Both succumbed to their injuries later.

Sepoy Manjit Singh, the other Army personnel killed in the blast, was a resident of Punjab.

Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is under treatment, PRO(Defence) Jammu informed.

The area has been cordoned off, Army said.

Earlier on October 11, five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

