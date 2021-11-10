Patna: Kharna observed on second day of Chhath Puja

On the second day of the four-day-long Chhath festival, devotees in Patna here observed 'Kharna', an arduous fast, in which even water is not consumed from sunrise to sunset.

Devotees offered sweetened rice pudding (kheer), bananas and flat round bread (roti), the first Arghya of Chhath to the ascending Sun God.

In keeping with rituals, devotees observed 36-hour long fast and offered 'Kharna' Prasad. Women sang devotional chants and folk songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya.

"After an early morning bath, we make prasad of Kharna in jaggery kheer, only after eating these we start the fast, "Anubha, a devotee said.

According to belief, those who fast consume this prasad to purify the body before the actual rituals and 36-hour-long fast.

"The fast helps us to purify ourselves," she added.

Another devotee, Namrita Singh said "From the day of Kharna, we stop eating salt, we prepare everything with great purity. Kharna is started by worshiping the stove."

Fasting for the third day begins after having the prasad on the second day.

Chhath is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm primarily in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi

( With inputs from ANI )

