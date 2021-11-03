Pensioners will now be able to submit life certificate through video call, check out steps

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new service from November 1, 2021 to allow pensioners to submit a living certificate at home to continue their pension. Under this, the bank's pension account holders will be able to submit their survival certificates through a video call from home. The bank has dubbed the new service 'Video Life Certificate Service'. According to a statement issued by SBI, the Video Life Certificate service is a simple, secure, paperless and free facility. Retirees will need a registered mobile number and PAN card.

“Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on 1st Nov 2021 will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call," SBI informed.

SBI has also created a special website for pensioners. Pensioners will have to register on this website. They can then easily log in. This website will facilitate many tasks related to pension. The user arrear calculation sheet can be downloaded from the website. Pension slip or Form-16 can be downloaded. Pension profile details, investment information and survival status can also be checked. Information on bank transactions will also be available on this website.

Below is easy step to know how SBI pensioners can submit their life certificate via video call:

Go to the official website of SBI Pension Seva Portal at https://www.pensionseva.sbi/ Search and click on 'VideoLC' to initiate the VLC process SBI pensioners have to submit their pension account number and one-time password (OTP) which will be received on their registered mobile number It is necessary to read and accept the ‘Terms & Conditions’ and then click on 'Start Journey' Before starting the next step, keep the original PAN Card copy along with you and then click on 'I am Ready' Now, allow permission to begin the video call. Within a few seconds, the interaction will begin with an SBI official (If possible, one can also set a schedule to interact with the official according to convenience) As the official appears, they will ask for the 4-digit verification code that appears on the screen. Following this, the pensioner has to show his/her PAN Card and allow the SBI official to capture it Finally, the respective official will end the process by capturing the pensioner’s photo. Post that, the VLC will complete

If any pensioner faces rejection in the process, they will be informed by the bank through SMS. Alternatively, one can visit the paying branch for further details and clarification.