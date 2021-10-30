People switch to eco-friendly crackers in Hyderabad

Many people are switching to Green or eco-friendly crackers in Hyderabad city ahead of Diwali.

"There's demand for eco-friendly firecrackers this year. As of now, the sale is good and it's expected to improve in the coming days," said K Venugopal, General Secretary, Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association.

"I am going to celebrate this Diwali with his family members and have come to buy the eco-friendly and pollution-free Green Crackers in this shop," said Pratheek, a customer.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court made it clear that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers and only those crackers containing Barium salts, chemical crackers or found to be injurious to health are banned.

( With inputs from ANI )

