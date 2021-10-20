Petrol Diesel Price: 'If petrol costs Rs 200 per liter, travel triple seat', says Assam BJP chief

As the country faces the crisis of Corona, rising petrol and diesel prices have also broken the backs of the general public. If petrol costs Rs 200 per litre in the country, the BJP leader has given a strange advice to travel triple seat on a motorcycle.

Assam BJP unit president Bhabesh Kalita has said the state government will consider allowing three persons to ride a two-wheeler after petrol prices touch ₹200.

"Three persons will be allowed to ride a two-wheeler after the price of petrol rises to Rs 200 a litre in the state. However, permission has to be obtained from the government," local media cited Kalita as saying.

The shocking statement was made by the leader at an event in Tamulpur.