PIL in Calcutta HC seeking timeline by which COVID vaccination certificates be available for trial participants

A PIL has been filed in Calcutta High Court seeking a timeline by which the Cowin generated COVID vaccination certificates will be available for 50 trial participants in Kolkata.

The PIL said Sputnik vaccine participants participated in the Indian clinical trial from December 2020 till July 2021. The Sputnik vaccine got approved as emergency authorization in April 2021 on the basis of efficacy and safety data generated by the trial participants and lakhs of Indians have received their Sputnik vaccine in the country on the basis of the trial.

According to the plea, the Cowin generated vaccination certificates are still not issued to the participants after repeated reminders to relevant government authorities and Dr Reddy's laboratories.

Everyone who received the Sputnik vaccine in India has received the Cowin generated certificates except the trial participants. This is leading to major problems for the participants which include difficulty in frequent air travel and entering national monuments. Hence the PIL has been filed in Calcutta high court by Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick to seek a timeline by which the Cowin generated certificates will be available for 50 trial participants in Kolkata, said the PIL.

( With inputs from ANI )

