Planning to travel this Diwali, check out IRCTC Vikalp scheme for waiting-list ticket

People from all over the country go to their native for Diwali and other festivals. For which most travel by train. It is very difficult to get a ticket for Indian Railways. Because the waiting list is huge. So now Indian Railways has given such an option for the passengers. As a result, the train ticket is more likely to be confirmed.

This facility is an option scheme. Railways have been running this option for a long time. A large number can benefit from this option. If you are planning to travel on the day of the festival, this option will be beneficial for you. If the waiting ticket is not confirmed in that train, then it can be confirmed if you have chosen an alternative train. But it depends on the train and the place.

According to the IRCTC, you can get a seat on the alternate train within 72 hours of the departure of the train you have booked. The same category will apply in this alternative train. Northern Railway has given some information about this in a tweet. This option is a very good facility for train passengers. It is beneficial for passengers on the waiting list to get a seat in another alternative train on the same route. If you accepts this option, it is more likely to get a seat. More information can be found on the IRCTC website.

'Vikalp' - for rail passengers.. Avail the already available 'Vikalp' scheme by Indian Railways for alternate availability of seat in other trains in case there is no seat available in the desired train.