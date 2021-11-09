Plea in SC to stop Delhi govt from treating "Chhath devotees as criminals"

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to "stop Delhi government from treating Chhath devotees as criminals" and allow them to conduct Chhat Pooja at the Yamuna with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The plea was filed by Swati Goel, Sanjeev Newar through advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha.

It sought direction to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to allow Chhath at Yamuna Banks with COVID-19 protocols, and the Delhi government to not lodge any FIR and make no arrest against any devotee who goes to the Yamuna for Chhath.

It further sought direction to the government to immediately tackle the water crisis of Delhi due to the ammonia level in the Yamuna.

The plea further sought direction for forming a committee of eminent environmentalists to look after the conditions of the Yamuna river for its revival, monitored by the apex court.

It also asked that the government be directed to not lodge an FIR against the common public in case of usage or selling of the firecrackers during the upcoming festivals.

