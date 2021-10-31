PM Modi announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Chakrata's road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Chakrata.

"The injured will also be given Rs 50,000 each," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

The road accident took place at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.

( With inputs from ANI )

