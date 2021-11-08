PM Modi congratulates people of J-K over inclusion of Srinagar in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for Srinagar joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network with a special mention for its craft and folk art.

He said it is fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar.

"Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the decision was ultimate recognition for artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir.

He extended congratulations to entire J-K team including Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu and Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Athar Aamir Khan.

"Srinagar included in @UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the crafts &folk art category. It is ultimate recognition for artisans & weavers of J&K. Congratulations to entire J&K team, @Junaid_Mattu Ji, @AtharAamirKhan & thanks to @EduMinOfIndia, @MinOfCultureGoI for all the support," he said.

Sinha said that Prime Minister had always given special priority to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Grateful to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for always giving special priority to J&K. Dossier of exceptionally rich art & craft legacy of Srinagar was meticulously prepared & submitted in June this year by @SMC_Srinagar with help of Kashmir INTACH," he said.

In a major recognition of the crafts and arts of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar on Monday joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) 2021, under the crafts and folk arts category.

( With inputs from ANI )

