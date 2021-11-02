PM Modi extends greetings to people on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Dhanteras.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new things, especially metals like gold and silver.

The first day of Diwali commenced on Tuesday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities.

The day is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar.

Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

( With inputs from ANI )

