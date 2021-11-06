PM Modi greets nation on Bhai Dooj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

"Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

( With inputs from ANI )

