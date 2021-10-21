PM Modi inaugurates 806-bedded Infosys-Foundation made Vishram Sadan at Jhajjar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurates the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi via video conferencing.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, were also present on the occasion.

The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan, is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for a longer duration, as per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office.

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor