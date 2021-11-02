PM Modi meets Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett

Glasgow, Nov 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of COP26 in the UK's Glasgow on Tuesday.

In their first meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral strategic partnerships and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in diverse sectors. They agreed on further expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of high technology and innovation.

Recalling that next year would mark 30 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Modi extended an invitation to Bennett to visit India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor