PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart, discusses climate change, Covid

New Delhi/Rome, Oct 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global efforts to combat climate change and the forthcoming COP26 at a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Rome on Saturday.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts and ensuring supply of critical medicines, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In this context, PM Modi appreciated Singapore's outreach to provide Covid assistance to India during the second wave. Prime Minister Lee congratulated the Indian Prime Minister for the rapid vaccination drive in India, the release said.

They also discussed ways to enhance people to people ties, including early normalisation of movement between both countries.

This was their first in-person meeting in the post-pandemic period.

