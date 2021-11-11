PM Modi pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the country's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary and called his role in the freedom struggle inspiring.

The Prime Minister added that Azad was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society.

"Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to Azad on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to the first education minister of independent India and Bharat Ratna awardee Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary. Happy National Education Day.#NationalEducationDay," Gadkari tweeted.

The National Education Day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

( With inputs from ANI )

