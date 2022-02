PM Modi remembers Acharya Kripalani on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Acharya Kripalani on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Acharya Kripalani was at the forefront of India's freedom struggle under Bapu's leadership. He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfil it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,

Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani, popularly known as Acharya Kripalani, was a part of the Indian National Congress, and a freedom fighter who idolised Mahatma Gandhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

