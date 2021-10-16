PM Modi to interact with Swayampurna Mitras on Oct 23

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with Swayampurna and hold review meetings with Swayampurna Mitra's, Panchayats, Municipalities, HoDs, Taluka Nodal Officers and Paryavekshaks.

Swayampurna Mitras are appointed by the Government of India under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swayampurna Goa Mission.

Sawant said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has acknowledged the work undertaken through Swayampurna Goa and also informed that Modi will interact with Swayampurna Mitras, sarpanch and panch members on October 23, 2021. He further briefed about the success stories of some constituencies wherein Swayampurna Mitras had done a tremendous job by giving 100 per cent benefits to the beneficiaries also by giving special attention towards differently-abled persons and urged others swayampurna Mitra to follow suit to achieve 100 per cent results across the State.

He also requested swayampurna Mitras to make aware of their success stories through print and electronic media to the people so that people who are unaware or left out will also be able to derive benefits of schemes.

Sawant said that the government will be providing 50 lakhs to Panchayat and 1 crore to Municipalities to carry out any innovative project under respective Panchayat and accordingly applications are invited from panchayats and municipalities.

Chief Minister further urged the people to register their grievances, if any, with swayampurna Mitra which will be resolved through the portal.

Chief Minister said appointments of the additional Swayampurna Mitras will be done wherein 4 wards will be handled by one Swayampurna Mitra.

Chief Minister stating that Government works on the Antyodaya principle, working for common people irrespective of any political parties and urged all the people to attend PM virtual meeting in their respective panchayats on October 23 at 11.00. AM where the Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries will interact with the PM.

Minister for Panchayat, Shri Mauvin Godinho also interacted in the session.

Director of Panchayat, Smt. Siddhi Halarnkar welcome the session and proposed a vote of thanks.

( With inputs from ANI )

