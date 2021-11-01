PM Modi wishes people of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on foundation day of states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended congratulations to the people of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on the foundation day of their respective states.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called Haryana a state which preserves tradition and culture, while also continuing to create new standards of development.

"Many congratulations to the people of Haryana on the state's foundation day. I wish that this state, which preserves tradition and culture, continues to create new standards of development," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister called Madhya Pradesh a state rich in natural resources and art and culture, and tweeted, "Hearty greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state's foundation day. I wish that this state, rich in natural resources and art-culture, continues on the path of progress."

For Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said that the state has a unique identity and wished that it sets a benchmark in progress.

"Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Chhattisgarh. I wish that this state, which has a unique identity for folklore, folk-dance and art-culture, sets new benchmarks of progress," he said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor