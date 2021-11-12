PM to lead celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Nov 15: Arjun Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on November 15, said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda at a press conference here on Friday.

The Prime Minister will take part in a major programme at Bhopal being organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in which more than two lakh tribals will join, and he will virtually launch the Birsa Munda Freedom Fighter Museum at Ranchi, the Minister added.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, thanking the Prime Minister for declaring 15th November as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the Minister said that this has filled the tribals with a new zeal and a great sense of confidence. It will be for the first time that programmes will be organised on a large scale to pay tributes to tribal freedom fighters who have been unsung heroes of the freedom struggle till now, he said.

Arjun Munda said that since ancient times, the tribals have inhabited border areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland among others and have played a great role in the protection of the country. Even before Independence, tribal heroes have played an important role in the struggle for India's Independence.

Birsa Munda is a very prominent name in this series and thus, the Cabinet under the leadership of the Prime Minister has announced to celebrate his birthday as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas. He added that through this gesture, the whole country pays gratitude to the various tribal heroes and the role they played in the freedom struggle.

Informing about the various programmes planned for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said that programmes are planned from 15-22 November to pay respect to the tribal freedom fighters. He also informed that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated across the country including far-flung areas. He also added that the celebration will also inspire all to work in the field of education, health for the tribals and also for the conservation of tribal culture and art.

Arjun Munda said that on 15 November, the Prime Minister will first pay floral tributes at Birsa Munda Statue at Parliament House, New Delhi and will virtually inaugurate the Birsa Munda Freedom Fighter Museum at Ranchi. Giving more details, he said that the museum is built in the Ranchi Jail where Birsa Munda died during his incarceration. He also informed that Prime Minister will inaugurate the Birsa Munda Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas officially at Bhopal through a function in which over 2 lakh tribal people will join.

From 16 November, National Aadi Mahotsav will be organised in New Delhi which provides a platform for tribal products and showcases tribal art and their culture.

He added that there are many tribal heroes who have sacrificed themselves in the struggle for freedom including Rani Durgavati, Rani Gaidinliu and Baba Tilka Majhi. More than 85 tribal movements of pre-Independence have been identified and being compiled and more than 200 tribal freedom fighters have been identified by different states, he explained.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and has sanctioned 10 tribal freedom fighters' museums including Birsa Munda Freedom Fighter Museum Ranchi. The Ranchi Museum includes completion of conservation and renovation works of Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, installation of statues of 13 tribal freedom fighters, light and sound show. All these initiatives and many more to come will now bring out the real contribution of tribal people to the country and also give a roadmap for their all-round development, the Minister concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

