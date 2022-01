Police arrest 2 men for possessing pistol in Kerala

The Angamaly police have arrested two migrant labourers, natives of Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly possessing pistol on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Burhan Ahmed (21) and Govind Kumar (27).

Police said, "Burhan is a construction worker and he told the police that the contractor of a construction company of a private hospital owed about Rs 48,000 to him. His friend Govind Kumar from Uttar Pradesh brought the gun. According to the input received by the Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick, the police officers conducted search and nabbed them."

"An old pistol loaded with ammunition was seized from them. Knife and wire cutter were also recovered from them. Govind Kumar bought the gun from Uttar Pradesh."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

