Police Commemoration Day observed in Srinagar

Police Commemoration Day was observed in Armed Police Complex in Zewan, Srinagar wherein the security forces were remembered for their sacrifice for the nation.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh were part of the Police Commemoration Day event.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, "My gratitude to all police personnel and their families on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. Tributes to all brave-heart of police & security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty."

( With inputs from ANI )

