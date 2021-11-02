Police recovers 1800 Kg poppy husk in Punjab's Moga, 11 booked

The Punjab Police on Tuesday seized ninety bags of poppy husk weighing 1800 Kg from a godown at Badduwal bypass in Dharamkot sub-division of Punjab's Moga and booked eleven persons in connection with the seizure.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said that acting upon secret information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga Surinderjit Singh Mand sent a police team to conduct a raid at the godown.

"The police teams have managed to seize the poppy husk and booked 11 persons in the case," the DGP said.

The main accused was identified as Pippal Singh of Daulewala village, who has been serving 30 years sentence in jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Sahota said.

Other ten accused persons have been identified as Inderjit Singh alias Labha, Minna Singh, Rasaal Singh alias Nannu, Karamjit Singh alias Karma, Gurjinder Singh alias Motu, Jugraj Singh alias Joga, Lakhwinder Singh alias Kakku, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and Buta Singh, all residents of village Daulewala and Mangal Singh of village Mandir.

SSP Mand said that further investigations are on and all the accused persons will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 15-61/85 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Dharamkot on November 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

