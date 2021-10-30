Police seize 115.1 kg firecrackers, one held in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 A firecracker seller was arrested by the Delhi police for possessing 115.1 kg of illegal crackers, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that during patrolling at 10.45 p.m. in the Paharganj area, they found that a man was selling firecrackers near his residence in white plastic sacks. On checking, the accused identified as Girdhari Lal (49) was found to possess 115.1 kgs of illegal firecrackers in a sack.

As per the police statement, "6.30 kg of Green Fire Works Karpagam, RC Brand, 11.75 kg of Kamdenu, 555 Green and Azad Brand, 14.60 kg of Cornation Brand, 9.95 kg of Diamond Dogs, 20.20 kg of Shimba Brand, 12.20 kg of Golden Ship Brand, 8.65 kg of Duck Brand, 18.75 kg of 402 Brand 'Bijli Bam', 12.70 kg of 402 Brand were recovered from the accused."

A case has been filed under the Explosives Act, 1884 and an investigation has been taken up. Post the Delhi government's decision to completely ban storage, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers from September 15 onwards, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has extended the ban till January 1, 2022, in order to keep the national capital's air quality in check during the winter season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor