Post-Diwali air pollution in Chennai less this year compared to last year: Tamil Nadu health minister

Air pollution in Chennai due to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali this year was less than last year, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

Moreover, Chennai Corporation collected 250 tonnes of Diwali firecracker garbage which is less than last year, said Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

While talking to ANI, the Health Minister said, "Every year pollution control board take samples and inspects the air quality after Diwali. They found that this year the pollution is less compared to last year which is good. This is the result of the ruling of courts to use only green crackers and that too within a limited time. So we have had less pollution after Diwali."

Bedi said, "Officials are in the process of collecting burst firecracker garbage. More than 1,500 workers are engaged in clearing this garbage. We collected 150 tonnes of garbage yesterday and 100 tonnes today."

He said, "We make sure that this Deepavali firecracker garbage does not mix with other garbage as it has hazardous chemicals. We take the Deepavali firecracker garbage separately through special vehicles and keep it in Gumidipoondi near Chennai as per the pollution control board norms. Overall 5,500 tonnes of garbage is collected in Chennai alone per day. Till now more than 250 tonnes of Deepavali garbage has been collected."

Compared to last year, the Deepavali firecracker garbage has reduced this year. Police have also registered cases against those who violated the rules about the timing and the type of firecrackers.

( With inputs from ANI )

