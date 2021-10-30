Pralhad Joshi compliments coal companies for record supply of 22 Lakh tonne coal

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday expressed happiness over the Coal Ministry's remarkable achievement of attaining 22 lakh tonne coal dispatch to thermal power plants on October 28.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Minister informed that out of the said quantity, 18 lakh tonne coal has been the contribution of Coal India Ltd (CIL).

"Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tonnes on Thursday. Out of this, Coal India HQ's contribution has been 18 lakh tonnes. I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat & urge them to keep increasing production & offtake," read Joshi's tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

