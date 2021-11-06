Prayagraj: Devotees take holy dip in river Yamuna on Bhai Dooj

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, devotees across the nation were seen celebrating the festival that symbolizes the love of brother-sister. Devotees were seen celebrating and taking a holy dip in the river Yamuna.

Durga Devi, a devotee told ANI, "If one takes a holy dip, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, 'Yamraj' will not touch you. Men, women, brothers and sisters- everybody takes holy dip in the river Yamuna. One achieves 'Mukti' and 'Yamraj' will not touch them as a blessing".

"Yamraj is Yamuna Ji's brother which makes the river more significant and pious. I come here with my brother, we take a dip in the holy river and exchange gifts. I pray for his life-long happiness. We all love our siblings like 'Yamraj' loved his sister", another devotee, Suman Shukla told ANI.

"Yamuna Ji and 'Yamraj' are siblings. It is believed that if brothers and sisters take a dip together in the Yamuna river on this day, the brothers' lives long. That's why devotees visit and take a holy dip in the river, Yamuna Ji", another devotee, Mamta Devi spoke to ANI.

It is believed that on this day, 'Yamraj', the 'God of Death' visited his sister- Yamuna Ji. It is said that if brothers visit their sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, he be spared from 'Yamraj" and attain 'Moksha'.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being enthusiastically celebrated across the country today. The festival comes a day after Diwali.

On this day, sisters pray for brothers' long life and happiness. Traditionally, the festival is celebrated by performing the Tika ceremony and exchanging gifts with each other.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as 'Bhau Beej' and 'Bhathru Dwithiya'. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on 'Kartik Dwitiya' at her own home. Since then this day is known as 'Yama Dwitiya'.

PM Modi took to Twitter and extended his warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

( With inputs from ANI )

