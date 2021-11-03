President appoints two judges to HC of J&K and Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 3 President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appointed two judicial officers as judges of the common High Court of J&K and Ladakh Union Territories.

An order of appointment issued by the President said Mohan Lal and Mohammad Akram Chowdhary have been appointed as judges of the common high court of J&K and Ladakh.

With these appointments, the total strength of judges in the common High Court has gone up to 13.

The order further says the appointment shall come into effect from the day they assume office.

