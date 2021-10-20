President Kovind arrives in Patna for Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday.

President Kovind was received by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the airport.

He is on a three-day visit to the state.

According to an official statement, President will grace the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and address the members of the Bihar Legislature on October 21, 2021, during his visit to Bihar from October 20 to 22, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor