President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Maharashtra civil hospital fire

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed his condolences over the fire incident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district hospital that left 10 people dead.

"The news of the death of people due to fire at Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra is extremely sad. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expreseed condolences to the families of the people who died in the incident.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The Maharashtra Health Minister said that the District Collector had been ordered to conduct the enquiry of the incident and to submit the report in a week's time.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital.

There were 17 patients admitted in Covid-19 ICU center of Ahmednagar civil hospital when the fire broke out around 10.30 a.m. in the building due to a short circuit, said the official.

"The process to shift these 17 patients was going on but unfortunately 10 patients have lost their lives and one is still critical," Bhosale said.

"Fire audit of the hospital was done just after the Nashik hospital fire incident. But now based on several complaints from relatives a fire brigade officer has been asked to conduct the enquiry," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

