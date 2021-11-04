President Kovind greets people on Diwail, urges them to protect environment

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali and urged them to take a pledge to protect the environment.

"I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Diwali is the festival of victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Let us all together, celebrate this festival in a clean and safe way and take a pledge to contribute to protecting the environment," the President tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his best wishes and said, "May this great festival of light and happiness illuminate everyone's life with new energy, light, health and prosperity."

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

( With inputs from ANI )

