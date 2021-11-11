President Kovind, PM Modi attend 51st Conference of Governors, LGs

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference.

As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor