Priyanka Gandhi meets family of sanitation worker who died in police custody

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reached Uttar Pradesh's Agra and met the family members of a sanitation worker who had allegedly died in police custody.

Speaking to the media personnel here, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I met with the family of Arun Valmiki. I cannot believe that such things can happen to anyone in this century. They have told me that 17-18 people of Valmiki community were picked from different locations and were taken to the police station."

"They were brutally beaten. I cannot even say things that were told to me. Arun was beaten in front of his wife. His brothers met him around 2 am at night and he was fine at that time. Around 2.30 am, they were told that he was dead. The post-mortem report not given to the family," the Congress leader said.

"There house was ransacked. Is there no justice for anyone? Injustice is happening with a poor family and we all remain silent? I will make sure compensation will be given to them by the Rajasthan government. I will talk to Ashok Gehlot as his family belongs to Bharatpur," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi, earlier in the day, was detained on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a sanitation worker who had allegedly died in police custody, later allowing four persons to proceed to the place in Agra.

A sanitation worker, who was arrested by police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 lakh from a warehouse on October 17, died in police custody.

ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna said, "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint. They suspect he was beaten up by the police following which he died. FIR was registered and the matter will be probed."

"During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 lakhs from his home. During recovery, he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per PM report," SSP Agra, Muniraj said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor