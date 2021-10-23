Probe to ascertain if Amarinder's Pak friend has links with ISI: Punjab Deputy CM Randhawa

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that a probe will be conducted to ascertain if Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, who has been visiting former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the ISI.

"They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's a threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 years," Randhawa said.

"So Captain first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. We will ask DGP to look into this matter," he added.

Randhawa said Aroosa's visa was extended from time to time.

He also referred to the Centre's move to empower the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan borders.

Randhawa said the state government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

"The law and order situation is a state matter whereas border security is in the hands of the Central government," he said.

Randhawa said no attempt should be made to demoralise Punjab Police which has played a significant role in rooting out terrorism from the state.

Referring to Amarinder Singh raising concerns over security scenarios in the state, Randhawa said if he had done good work in four-and-a-half years how the situation has deteriorated in one month of his leaving office.

"He (Amarinder Singh) was the CM of the state for the past four-and-a-half years. If he has done good work in securing the border and Punjab, then how come the security issue emerged within one month of him leaving the office," Randhawa asked.

He also slammed the Centre and said that despite high-level security, drones are able to enter the state. "How will the new directive concerning the BSF help in securing the state," he asked.

( With inputs from ANI )

