Property dealer's body found in Delhi's Maidangarhi with gunshot wounds

Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound inside a house in Delhi's Maidangarhi area.
The body was recovered after a woman called police and informed them that the deceased had shot himself.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sanjiv Sejwal who is a property dealer by profession.
"There were other people with him last night and they were partying together. A revolver was found at the spot of the incident. Forensic examination of the crime scene has been done. We are investigating the matter from all angles," the police said.
A further investigation into the matter is underway.
