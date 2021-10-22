Puducherry: Clay handicraft vendors raise concerns over sales slump amid festive season

Clay handicraft sellers, artisans in Puducherry raised concerns due to the slump in sales amid the festive season.

Talking to , Vimala, a local vendor said, "Festive season used to have a good footfall, but not this time."

Vimala said that she was resuming business after 2 years.

"We are resuming business after 2 years, fewer sales will affect our livelihood," Vimala said.

Vikalp, a tourist urged other tourists to come and purchase clay handicrafts from vendors.

"Tourists should come here because it is opening-up, items are low cost. I encourage tourists to purchase them."

( With inputs from ANI )

