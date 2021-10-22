Puducherry: Clay handicraft vendors raise concerns over sales slump amid festive season
By ANI | Published: October 22, 2021 06:53 AM2021-10-22T06:53:47+5:302021-10-22T07:05:16+5:30
Clay handicraft sellers, artisans in Puducherry raised concerns due to the slump in sales amid the festive season.
Talking to , Vimala, a local vendor said, "Festive season used to have a good footfall, but not this time."
Vimala said that she was resuming business after 2 years.
Vikalp, a tourist urged other tourists to come and purchase clay handicrafts from vendors.
"Tourists should come here because it is opening-up, items are low cost. I encourage tourists to purchase them."
