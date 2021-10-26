Puducherry organizes one-day special vaccination camps to vaccinate citizens against COVID-19

In its bid to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19, one-day special vaccination camps were organised by the department of health, Puducherry on Monday at more than 100 locations across the Union Territory, said the Health Department.

Deputy Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan visited the vaccination camp held at Thavalakuppam Primary Health Center.

He also visited the vaccination camps at Pillaiyarkuppam Sub Health Center and Nellithoppu A J K Community Hall near Kirumampakkam.

While, Lakshmikanthan, a Member of the Legislative Assembly visited the Pillaiyarkuppam Vaccination Camp.

A John Kumar and Vivilian Richards, Members of the Legislative Assembly were present at the camp held at Nellithoppu.

( With inputs from ANI )

