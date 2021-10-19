Pune land scam: NCP leader's wife Mandakini Khadse likely to appear before ED today
By ANI | Published: October 19, 2021 09:39 AM2021-10-19T09:39:57+5:302021-10-19T09:50:02+5:30
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday for inquiry in a case related to Pune land scam, the Directorate of Enforcement said.
In the case, a plea was filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande in 2017, alleging that Eknath Khadse misused his position as revenue minister and had purchased a three-acre plot in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Bhosari near Pune in the name of a relative for Rs 3.75 crore against a market price of Rs 40 crore.
On August 27, ED attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore belonging to NCP leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.
The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one bungalow, three residential flats, seven land parcels worth Rs 4.86 crore, and a bank balance of Rs 86.28 lakh.
