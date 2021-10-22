Pune local body launches 'Vaccine on Wheel' drive for housing societies

The Pune Municipal Corporation has launched the 'Vaccine on Wheel' drive for the people living in the housing societies in the district.

The housing societies will have to contact their ward medical officer to organise the drive in their society.

"We'll launch vaccine on wheel drive to inoculate people in housing societies. Societies have to contact their ward medical officer to hold vaccination drive at their premises," said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

The drive was earlier carried out for slums, students going to foreign countries, senior citizens, among others.

"Vaccine on wheel helped us to run easy vaccination for slums, students who were going to foreign countries, senior citizens... No section of society should be left where vaccination doesn't reach," Mohol added.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

( With inputs from ANI )

