Pune police registers fresh case on cheating complaint against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

Pune Police on Friday registered a fresh case of cheating against Kiran Gosavi, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Bhosari police station.

Three cases have already been registered against Gosavi in Pune city. Now with this fresh case in Pimpri Chinchwad, he has now four cases registered against him in Pune district.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Bhaskar Jadhav, police inspector of Bhosari police station of Pimpri Chinchwad said, "One Vijay Kumar Kanade has given a complaint against Kiran Gosavi. Based on his complaint, we have registered a case under sections 420 and 407 of IPC. The accused had taken Rs. 2.25 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of giving him a job abroad and cheated him. Further investigation is underway."

Kiran Gosavi is currently in the custody of Lashkar Police Station of Pune city in connection with a cheating case registered against him.

On October 28, Gosavi was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 3 lakh in the year 2018. He had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to get him a job in Malaysia and collected Rs 3 lakh. Deshmukh filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case.

On October 31, the Pune Police had lodged two cases against Gosavi at Wanowarie Police Station (one complainant) and Lashkar police station (three complainants) for cheating.

Earlier Gosavi was kept in police custody of Faraskhana police station for total of 12 days. Later he was sent to judicial custody by Pune court and now he was against sent to police custody in connection with a case registered at Lashkar police station till November 17 (where he is presently kept).

Gosavi came to the limelight after his selfie with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral after NCB arrested Aryan in the drug-on-cruise case of Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

