Pune's Lashkar police station takes custody of Kiran Gosavi in cheating case

Pune City's Lashkar Police Station on Wednesday has taken the judicial custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) independent witness in the Mumbai cruise raid case, Kiran Gosavi, who was arrested in connection with a cheating case registered against him.

Speaking to ANI, a police officer at Lashkar police station investigating this case, said, "We have received his custody on Wednesday and he has been arrested in a case registered with us. We will produce him in a court on Thursday to seek his remand."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gosavi was sent to Judicial custody by a Pune court in a cheating case registered against him at Faraskhana police station.

On October 28, Gosavi was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018. He had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to get him a job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh. Deshmukh filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case.

On October 31, the Pune Police had lodged one more case against Gosavi at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening a victim and on conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

With inputs from ANI

