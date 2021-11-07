Punjab Cabinet nod for tissue culture-based seed potato rules
November 7, 2021
The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday approved the 'Punjab Tissue Culture Based Seed Potato Rules-2021' to develop Punjab as a standard potato seed centre.
The centre would further help in achieving the target of agriculture diversification of the state government by increasing the potato acreage with the production of 4 LMT of potato from 1 lakh hectare, the cabinet said.
With this decision, Punjab has become the first state in the country to have the facility of tissue culture-based certification, which would further lead to developing the Jalandhar-Kapurthala belt as the export hub of potato.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved to introduce the 'Punjab Horticulture Nursery Bill-2021' in Vidhan Sabha Session by amending 'Punjab Fruit Nursery Act-1961'.
( With inputs from ANI )
