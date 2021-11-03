Punjab: Deputy CM asks DGP to submit report regarding recruitment of non-Punjabis in Police

Taking cognisance of the news published in media regarding the recruitment of "non-Punjabis in Punjab Police by ignoring the rules", the Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has sought a detailed report from Director General of Police (DGP), said the state government.

As per the state government's release, the Deputy Chief Minister has asked the DGP Iqbalpreet Singh Sahota to furnish all the facts pertaining to it.

"He said that this is a serious issue which needs immediate action for which this detailed report is necessary. Randhawa asked the DGP to submit the report within seven days so that further action can be taken on it," the release said.

The Home Minister said that the Punjab government will go to the bottom of this case and severest of severe action will be taken if any violation of law has taken place, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor