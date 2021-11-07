Punjab extends State Assembly special session till Nov 11
By ANI | Published: November 7, 2021 04:46 PM2021-11-07T16:46:29+5:302021-11-07T16:55:07+5:30
The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced to extend the Special Session of the State Assembly till November 11, keeping in view the multifarious legislative business/obligations.
The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced to extend the Special Session of the State Assembly till November 11, keeping in view the multifarious legislative business/obligations.
Earlier, the session was only convened for one day i.e. November 8, 2021 (Monday).
Now the special session of the State Assembly would be convened for two days on November 8 and November 11.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app