Punjab gives appoinment letters to 747 candidates on compassionate grounds

In a big bonanza for the youth of the State on 'Punjab Day', Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday handed over appointment letters to 747 candidates as part of the recruitment on compassionate grounds in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Sugarfed and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, according to a press release from Punjab Chief Minister Office (CMO).

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that out of 747 candidates, 623 have been appointed in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, 27 in Sugarfed and 97 in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. The spokesperson further said that the appointments have been made to the posts of Senior Managers, Managers, ITOs, Clerks, Technical Assistants, and Data Entry Operators.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that in order to build the confidence of general public in the government functioning and system, Mission Clean has been launched on Punjab day to end corrupt system. " The Mining Mafia days are over and police personnel have been deputed to ensure sale of sand on Rs. 9 per cubic feet", said the Chief Minister adding prompt action would taken against the corrupt and clear cut directions have been issued to Police and Vigilance to ensure that no officer of police or civil administration take monthly. He also exhorted the youth should come forward to make the system corruption free.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that with a view to strengthen the Cooperative institutions, all the financial transactions of government will be done through cooperative banks. He said that in the coming 15 days entire money of government would be transferred to the Cooperative banks and all the transactions would be carried out through Cooperative banks. The final decision would be taken in the cabinet.

Congratulating the newly appointed candidates, Deputy Chief Minister S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, said that these recruitments would prove to be a milestone in giving new life to the Punjab State Cooperative Bank.

Similarly, the long pending demand since 25 years of the heirs of the 27 deceased employees of the Morinda Cooperative Sugar Mill, was also fulfilled today. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that the new recruits would further take the Cooperative institutions towards the upwards trajectory as the Cooperative Department is the backbone of the agricultural sector and rural economy.

Deputy CM Randhawa appealed to the Chief Minister that a comprehensive policy be framed for compulsorily depositing the finances of the government departments in the Cooperative banks. He called upon the employees of the Cooperative bank to strive and exert more in order to come at par with the commercial banks.

Remembering the former Chief Minister Lachhman Singh Gill, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the contribution made by the former in the propagation of Punjabi language cannot be forgotten. He further reiterated that the Punjab Government is duty bound to ensure that mother tongue Punjabi resonates all throughout the world.

It is noteworthy for the first time since 1994, the backlog of vacancies on the compassionate grounds has been fulfilled. Besides, recruitment process to fill up 1633 more vacancies is currently underway

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Cabinet Minister Randeep Singh Nabha, Ex. Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab State Warehousing Chiarman Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Mayor Municipal Corporation Mohali Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

