‘Punjab Lok Congress’: Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh announces new party name

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh has finally left the Congress party. Capt Amarinder Singh has resigned from the Congress party and sent a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in this regard. He had earlier said that he would resign from the Congress after resigning as Chief Minister.

After resigning as Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh has also announced his new party. He has named his new party Punjab Lok Congress. He had also said that he would contest all the 117 seats in Punjab. Apart from this, he had also commented on whether an alliance would be formed with the BJP. "I have never made a statement about forming an alliance with the BJP. We can share a seat. Though the issue has not been discussed with the BJP, it is being considered," he said.



After Amarinder Singh handed over his resignation to the Governor, he had said that he was being insulted in the party. After Amarinder's resignation, allegations in the politics of Punjab started. "It is difficult for the Congress to get 15 seats in the forthcoming elections," he said. Parneet Kaur had said, "If this situation continues, the party will not be able to win even 15 out of 117 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections."