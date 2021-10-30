Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of senior Congress leader GS Bali

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of Senior Congress leader GS Bali.

"The news of demise GS Bali, a senior member of Congress family is saddening. He always respected the ideology of the Congress party and carried it forward in different roles. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

Bali passed away at the age of 67 at AIIMS Delhi on Friday night after a prolonged illness.

His son Raghubir Singh Bali confirmed the news on social media.

"With a very sad heart, I have to inform everyone that my respected father and your beloved Shri GS Bali Ji is no more. Last night he breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi. My father always used to say that, "Whether GS Bali lives in this world or not, he will always be in the hearts of his people. Even though my father is no longer in this world, but his ideals and guidance will always stay alive in our and your hearts forever," said Raghubir in his post.

Bali had held various important portfolios like Transport, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Technical Education in the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet.

