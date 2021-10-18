Railway services disrupted due to farmers' 'rail roko' protest

Railway services in 184 locations in all seven zones of the railways were disrupted due to a nationwide 'Rail Roko' protest called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Monday, as per the information received from the Ministry of Railways.

A total of 42 trains were cancelled while 50 trains were partially cancelled due to the protest.

The Northern Zone of the railways was the most affected zone of the Indian railways. The effect of the protest was visible in a total of 157 locations of the Northern Railway Zone, due to which 30 trains of the zone had to be cancelled, while 31 trains were partially cancelled.

Till the information is received, out of 174 out of total 184 locations has been cleared and the normal operation has started.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation on Monday demanding the removal of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor